Fox Moves 'American Idol' to Wednesdays and Thursdays

Updated at 7:45 p.m. ET



American Idol will move to Wednesdays and Thursdays this January, Fox announced Friday.

The show will have a two-night season premiere Jan. 19 and 20 starting at 8 p.m. featuring its new judging lineup of Randy Jackson, Stephen Tyler and Jennifer Lopez.

Also on tap for midseason are new entries Mixed Signals, which will take the place of Running Wilde at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and Bob's Burgers, which will debut in Fox's animated Sunday night comedy block Jan. 9. No decision has been made yet on the fate of Running Wilde, the network said.

As previously announced, cop drama The Chicago Code will premiere Feb. 7, where it will take the place of Lie To Me. Workplace comedy Breaking In will have a spring debut Wednesday, Apr. 6.

Reality show Million Dollar Money Drop will return Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares returns Friday, Jan. 21. Thursday night drama Bones will move back an hour to 9 p.m., outlawing the low-rated Fringe to Fridays.

Glee will run repeats until February, with a special episode airing immediately after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6. Human Target, which had a weak return this Wednesday night, will air two-hour episodes Jan. 5 and 12 before moving to 9 p.m. to follow American Idol for three weeks.

With the addition of Bob's Burgers, The Cleveland Show will make its time period premiere Jan. 9 at 9:30 p.m., while American Dad moves to 7:30 p.m. the following week.

Full schedule below:

MONDAY

Monday, Jan. 10:

8:00-10:00 PM LIE TO ME (Two-Hour Episode)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 17:

8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE (All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM LIE TO ME (All-New Episodes)

Mondays, beginning Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE (All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM THE CHICAGO CODE (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 4:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (Encore Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM MILLION DOLLAR MONEY DROP (All-New Episodes)

Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 8:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (All-New Episodes)

9:00-9:30 PM RAISING HOPE (All-New Episodes)

9:30-10:00 PM MIXED SIGNALS (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 12:

8:00-10:00 PM HUMAN TARGET (All-New, Two-Hour Episodes)

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Two-Hour Season Premiere, Part One)

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 26:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL

9:00-10:00 PM HUMAN TARGET (All-New Episodes)

Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 16:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Two-Hour Episodes)

Wednesdays, beginning April 6:

8:00-9:30 PM AMERICAN IDOL (90-Minute Episodes)

9:30-10:00 PM BREAKING IN (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 6:

8:00-9:00 PM MILLION DOLLAR MONEY DROP (All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM BONES (Encore Episodes)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part Two)

9:00-10:00 PM BONES (Time Period Premiere)

FRIDAY

Friday, Jan. 7:

8:00 PM-CC ET AT&T COTTON BOWL (Live)

Friday, Jan. 21:

8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)

Fridays, beginning Jan. 28:

8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE (Time Period Premiere)

SATURDAY

Saturday, Jan. 15:

8:00 PM-CC ET NFC DIVISION PLAYOFFS (Live)

Saturdays, beginning Jan. 22 (no change to lineup):

8:00-8:30 PM COPS (All-New Episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM COPS (Encore Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA'S MOST WANTED (All-New Episodes)

SUNDAY

Sunday, Jan. 9:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB'S BURGERS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Time Period Premiere/All-New Episode)

Sunday, Jan. 16 and 23:

7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Encore Episodes)

7:30-8:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (Time Period Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB'S BURGERS (All-New Episodes)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New Episodes)

9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New Episodes)

Sunday, Jan. 30:

7:00 PM-CC ET NFC PRO BOWL (Live)

Sunday, Feb. 6:

6:00 PM-CC ET SUPER BOWL XLV (Live)

10:30 PM ET/7:30 PT GLEE (All-New Special Episode; Approximate Start Time)

Sundays, beginning Feb. 13 (no change to lineup):

7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

7:30-8:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB'S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW