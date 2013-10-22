Fox Moves 'Almost Human' Back Two Weeks

Fox has moved back the premiere for upcoming science fiction drama Almost Human two weeks, the network announced Monday.

The drama from J.J. Abrams will now premiere over two nights on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 18. Almost Human was slated to premiere next Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., moving Bonesto Fridays. Bones will stay in its current time slot leading into Sleepy Hollow for a few more weeks, before making the move to Fridays.

The network said the decision was done to take advantage of an NFL doubleheader on Nov. 17, which will serve as its lead in. Fox also said the delay allows its current Monday lineup, which has performed well, to stay intact for a few more weeks. Bones will now make its Friday debut Nov. 15, leading into the hour-long premiere of Raising Hope.

Almost Human is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc., in association with Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The series was created by J.H. Wyman (Fringe) with Abrams, Wyman and Bryan Burk as executive producers.