Fox Makes Washington, Baltimore News Neighbors

Fox Television Stations is extending its Washington news operation to neighboring Baltimore. Beginning Sept. 4, Fox-owned WTTG Washington will launch a regional morning show to be simulcast on WUTB Baltimore, a future MyNetworkTV station.



My 24 News will run on both stations and feature WTTG anchors and reporters. The program will report on both the Washington and Baltimore markets and also on weather and traffic for the region.



Fox says coverage areas will include Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia, Ellicott City, the Eastern Shore, Western Maryland, Glen Burnie, Severna Park and the D.C. area.



“We have long realized that there are many loyal viewers of Fox 5 news in the Baltimore market," WTTG General Manager Duffy Dyer said in a statement. "My 24 recognizes that the appetite in Baltimore for regional news of the day, weather and traffic is growing."