Fox Looks for The Next Great American Band

American Idol producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment are returning to Fox this fall with new reality competition The Next Great American Band.



Rock star John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, percussionist and Prince collaborator Sheila E, and Ian "Dicko" Dickson of Australian Idol have been confirmed as judges of the new show. Dominic Bowden of New Zealand Idol hosts.

The Next Great American Band will whittle its field of contestants down to 10 semifinalist bands. The bands will perform weekly for a live studio audience, tasked to play both original music and various covers in a range of genres and styles. The show plans to push contestants' comfort zones and limits, hoping for inter-band strife and personality clashes.



Although judges will discuss their preferences after each performance, band elimination or survival depends on show viewers, who will vote for favorite bands after the end of each episode. Host Bowden will announce the results at the start of the next show.



The season finale pits the three final groups against each other in competition for the show title and a recording contract with 19 Recordings.

The Next Great American Band kicks off with a two-hour premiere Friday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET, and will air regularly on Fridays at 8.