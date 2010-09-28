Fox LOOK Teams Up With Hasbro Studios

Fox LOOK has secured exclusive rights to represent Hasbro Studios' unscripted entertainment and game shows, it was announced Tuesday. The two companies will launch the deal at MIPCOM, which starts Oct. 4.

Under the deal, Fox LOOK will be responsible for the international distribution and development of content based on Hasbro brands like Monopoly, Twister and Boggle. Finn Arnesan, Hasbro Studio's senior VP of international distribution and development, will continue to sell Hasbro's scripted live-action and animated series.

"In line with our mission to be 'a distributor that sells like a producer,' we will be extremely proactive in working with Hasbro Studios on game and unscripted entertainment around the world," said David Lyle, president of Fox LOOK, in a statement. "As well as representing formats that have been created in the U.S., we will find out what international broadcasters want in terms of game-shows and associated rich content, with a view to devising programming that fits their needs."

Many of Hasbro Studio's shows will run on The HUB, the new Hasbro/Discovery Communications Children's network launching Oct. 10.