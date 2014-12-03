Fox-Lonely Island Collaboration Unveils Development Slate

Fox unveiled the development slate Wednesday for Party Over Here, the partnership formed earlier this year with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and his fellow Lonely Island comedy troupe members Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. The slate includes three comedies being developed for digital platforms. Fox hopes the shows eventually evolve into half-hour series on linear television.

Among the shows in development are The Tyler Zone, starring Community’s Danny Pudi; Home for the Weekend, a mockumentary hosted by Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan; and Topics With Andre Hyland, created by and starring comic Andre Hyland. All three shows will be executive produced by Samberg, Schaffer, and Taccone.

Fox also announced that executive Billy Rosenberg has been hired to head development and production for Party Over Here.

“We're delighted with these first projects, the caliber of stories and talent, and having Billy on board,” said Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, senior VP of multi-platform programming for Fox. “Akiva, Andy and Jorma have exceeded our expectations in identifying and nurturing a number of bold new ideas that might not otherwise have been produced through the traditional process.”