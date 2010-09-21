Fox to Live Stream 'Idol' Announcement

Fox will give American Idol fans a first look at the

new judges via a live stream of tomorrow's "Season 10 Team Reveal"

press conference.

The webcast, which is scheduled for tomorrow (Sept.

22) at approximately 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, will be available on the

Idolsite as well as Facebook and on Ustream.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event, which will take

place at The Forum, home of Los Angeles auditions for the show. The new judges,

which according to sources are Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler with Randy

Jackson the sole hold-over form last season, also will also be on hand.