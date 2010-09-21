Fox to Live Stream 'Idol' Announcement
Fox will give American Idol fans a first look at the
new judges via a live stream of tomorrow's "Season 10 Team Reveal"
press conference.
The webcast, which is scheduled for tomorrow (Sept.
22) at approximately 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, will be available on the
Idolsite as well as Facebook and on Ustream.
Ryan Seacrest will host the event, which will take
place at The Forum, home of Los Angeles auditions for the show. The new judges,
which according to sources are Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler with Randy
Jackson the sole hold-over form last season, also will also be on hand.
