Fox Leads Cable Nets In SOTU Coverage
Fox News Channel dominated the cable coverage of the
President's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, averaging 5 million
viewers according to Nielsen Media Research.
CNN was second with about 3 million total viewers, and MSNBC
third with 2.4 million.
FNC also heftily beat the other nets with adults 25-54 for
its post-speech analysis with 1.78 million in the demo compared to CNN's 1.23
million and MSNBC's 739,000.
Both FNC and CNN gained viewers from the actual State of the
Union address coverage to the post-speech analysis except MSNBC, which dropped
in both total viewers and the demo.
