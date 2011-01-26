Fox Leads Cable Nets In SOTU Coverage

Fox News Channel dominated the cable coverage of the

President's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, averaging 5 million

viewers according to Nielsen Media Research.

CNN was second with about 3 million total viewers, and MSNBC

third with 2.4 million.

FNC also heftily beat the other nets with adults 25-54 for

its post-speech analysis with 1.78 million in the demo compared to CNN's 1.23

million and MSNBC's 739,000.

Both FNC and CNN gained viewers from the actual State of the

Union address coverage to the post-speech analysis except MSNBC, which dropped

in both total viewers and the demo.