Foxto Launch Celebrity Dating Series June 7
Fox announced late
Wednesday that the network will launch The Choice, a celebrity dating
game show, this summer.
Hosted by Cat
Deeley, the new reality competition series will put a Voice-esque spin
on the normal dating show genre. The Choice will start with celebrities
in rotating chairs, who have their backs turned to potential mates, choosing
solely on what they hear.
"We wanted to
put a new spin on the dating game show that gives celebrities The Choice
of a lifetime and the chance to prove you really shouldn't judge a book by its
cover," said Mike Darnell, president, alternative entertainment, Fox
Broadcasting Company.
The Choice is produced by A.
Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Scott St. John will
serve as executive producers.
The Choice will premiere June 7 at
9 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.