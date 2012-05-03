Foxto Launch Celebrity Dating Series June 7

Fox announced late

Wednesday that the network will launch The Choice, a celebrity dating

game show, this summer.

Hosted by Cat

Deeley, the new reality competition series will put a Voice-esque spin

on the normal dating show genre. The Choice will start with celebrities

in rotating chairs, who have their backs turned to potential mates, choosing

solely on what they hear.

"We wanted to

put a new spin on the dating game show that gives celebrities The Choice

of a lifetime and the chance to prove you really shouldn't judge a book by its

cover," said Mike Darnell, president, alternative entertainment, Fox

Broadcasting Company.

The Choice is produced by A.

Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed and Scott St. John will

serve as executive producers.

The Choice will premiere June 7 at

9 p.m.