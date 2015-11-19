Fox Jumps Into Branded Content With Sella

Fox Networks Group said it was forming branded content company AKS Content in partnership with former 20th Century Fox Film chief creative officer Tony Sella.

The new venture will develop original content, integrations and promotions that will reach viewers for brands across Fox, FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic.

Sella was involved in putting together Pepsi’s integration into Empire, which includes a story line about creating a commercial that appears during the show.

“Our new creative partnership with AKS Content, along with Fox Advanced Ad Products and brand integrations like the current Pepsi campaign for Empire, which Tony helped develop, underscore our commitment to innovate and engage, rather than disrupt, today’s highly sophisticated consumer,” said Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group.

Sella will have an equity stake in AKS Content and will serve as the company’s chief creative officer. He will work in partnership with Rice and Fox Networks Group COO Randy Freer to oversee the joint venture.

“Fox is an ideal partner for this new journey. This is a company that’s made a real and proven pledge to invest in its channel brands,” Sella said.