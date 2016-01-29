Fox Joins Twitter Team for Super Bowl Week

Fox Sports is teaming up with Twitter and will produce some of its shows from the social media company's headquarters during Super Bowl week.

Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, Outkick the Show and @TheBuzzer, Fox Sports series with digital elements, will shoot live and taped segments with athletes and celebrities in the days leading up to the big game.

"Garbage Time, Outkick the Show and @TheBuzzer were developed for social media audiences and have seen tremendous success on Twitter and Periscope," said Pete Vlastelica, executive VP, digital, Fox Sports. "The ability to work out of Twitter HQ leading up to the Super Bowl gives us unparalleled access to guests and allows us to bring our viewers and followers content like they've never seen before."

The Super Bowl will be broadcast by CBS Sports.

The big game has also become a big event on social media.

"We are thrilled to host one of our closest partners in Fox Sports at Twitter HQ in San Francisco during Super Bowl week," said Danny Keens, head of North American sports partnerships at Twitter. "#SB50 will be one of the most talked about sporting events of 2016 on Twitter. And Garbage Time, Outkick the Show and @TheBuzzer are all natural fits with us since they engage new and existing audiences uniquely on Twitter and Periscope every day."