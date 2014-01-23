Fox Intl. Channels To Air Super Bowl Live In Europe

Fox International Channels will be airing Super Bowl XLVIII live on its channels in Europe reaching more than 12 million homes.

In a first for the services in Europe, the live broadcast will be available on Fox Sports in Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and Cyprus, and on Fox in Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia.

The live European broadcast, which will feature Fox’s U.S. production of the game, will begin at 00:25 a.m. (CET) on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014.