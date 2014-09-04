Fox International Channels Launches New Content Sales Unit

Fox International Channels (FIC) is launching a new content sales division for scripted and unscripted programs that will be headed by Simon Thomas, executive VP of global sports and content sales.

The group will manage a library of content from FIC’s Fox, National Geographic Channels, Fox Sports and FoxLife.

FIC also announced that the National Geographic Channels’ Global Content Sales team will become part of the larger FIC Content Sales umbrella.

“FIC is uniquely positioned to guarantee a broad, day-and-date global release for key entertainment and factual shows,” explained Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of FIC. “Through our revamped Content Sales efforts, we will continue to increase the revenue stream required to attract premium content creators to our brands."

Prentiss Fraser, recently announced senior VP of global entertainment sales, will head the group’s entertainment strategy.

National Geographic Channel’s Germaine Deagan Sweet will serve as senior VP of factual and commercial operations and Andrew Guy has been named senior VP of sports content sales.

Connie Hodson from Sky Vision has been named VP of commercial affairs and will lead international co-finance strategy to maximize revenue opportunities.

FIC produces and distributes over 300 wholly- and majority-owned entertainment, sports, factual and movie channels in 45 languages outside the U.S.