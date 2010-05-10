Fox International Channels to Launch Utilisima U.S.

News Corporation's international multi-media division Fox International Channels is launching a U.S. domestic version of its Spanish-language lifestyle network Utilisima, with new programming geared specifically toward U.S. viewers.



"English language lifestyle networks focusing on food and home design have thrived in the U.S. marketplace for years," said Hernan Lopez, Chief Operating Officer for Fox International Channels, in a statement. "However, we also see a significant desire for original Spanish-language lifestyle programming, and Utilisima US will fulfill that need."



The existing flagship channel, created in 1996, is distributed in Latin America, Canada, Spain, New Zealand and Australia and has carriage in the U.S. on the DISH Latino platform, Comcast, Cablevision, Time Warner and Charter.



In anticipation of launching a U.S. version of the channel, the company has ramped up original production on shows designed to appeal to Spanish-speaking viewers Stateside.



Utilisima programming is especially oriented toward women and spans several genres, including food, home improvement, health and beauty, parenting and crafts. The network also has an associated Web site, www.utilisima.com, which features original content such as recipes as well as the TV channel's content adapted for the Web.



Utilisima has been a unit of FIC since 2007.