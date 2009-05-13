Fox Inks 'Human Target,' 'Sons of Tucson'

Fox has given early series orders to the comic book drama Human Target and the family laffer Sons of Tucson.

Net has also given a second-season greenlight to the drama Lie to Me, ordering an additional 13 episodes of the series and tapping The Shield's Shawn Ryan as its new showrunner.

Network wouldn't officially confirm the pickups, as Fox execs want to hold off until Monday's upfront before making any series announcements. But insiders confirmed the orders Tuesday afternoon.

Human Target and Sons of Tucson join animated Family Guy spinoff Cleveland and music-themed drama Glee - which gets an early premiere on the net this month - as Fox's new fall shows picked up so far.

Human Target, from Warner Bros. TV, Wonderland and DC Comics, revolves around a man who assumes the identity of people in danger. Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot and will exec produce with Brad Kern, Peter Johnson and McG. Mark Valley, Chi McBride and Jackie Earle Haley star.

The single-camera laffer Sons of Tucson centers on a hustler who's hired by three brothers to pretend to be their father, while their real dad is in jail.

20th Century Fox TV is behind Tucson, which was written by Tommy Dewey and Greg Bratman. J2TV's Harvey Myman, Jason Felts and Justin Berfield exec produce, along with Todd Holland, who directed the pilot. Tyler Labine and Natalie Martinez star.

As for Lie to Me, drama comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV. Sam Baum created the show and exec produces with Steven Maeda and Imagine's Brian Grazer and David Nevins.

After 12 episodes, the series has averaged a solid 3.8 rating and 10 share among adults 18-49, as well as 11 million viewers overall.

Tim Roth stars in Lie to Me as a researcher who solves mysteries using his uncanny ability to interpret body language and facial cues.

(Michael Schneider writes for B&C’s sister publication, Daily Variety)