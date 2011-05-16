Fox Hoping To Have All 'Idol' Judges Return

Fox brass said Monday morning they hope to have all of the current American Idol judges returning next season, with all but Jennifer Lopez already wrapped up with multi-year deals.

"Everyone has multiple year contracts; Jennifer had single year contract, we loved having her, the hope and expectation is she'll return," said Fox chief Peter Rice.

If she re-ups, Lopez would rejoin current judges Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler, a trip that has helped the show with a successful reboot after the departure of star judge Simon Cowell, who shifts to Fox's X-Factor this fall.