Fox HispanicMedia: Breaking the HispanicNetwork Mold

MundoFox is looking to challenge established Hispanic networks Univision and Telemundo this summer by offering more choice than the current "limited" options that exist.



"One of the first conclusions we arrived at when we decided to do MundoFox is that we won't beat [Univision and Telemundo] by doing more of the same," said network president Emiliano Saccone. While MundoFox will feature "a new face" and "a new look," it will also be "familiar" to Hispanic viewers, Saccone said.



MundoFox's programming lineup will include telenovelas, teleseries, daily newscasts and live sports. Two popular series among the Hispanic audience from FoxTelecolumbia that had been airing on TeleFutura and Galavision's”El Capo and Kdabra will air exclusively on MundoFox.



The network will also be airing Fernando Gaitan's Betty la Fea (Ugly Betty) in its original installments.



Other new series are cop drama Corazones Blindados, a Spanish-language version of the game show Minute to Win It (Minuto para Ganar) and the Colombian comedy Amo de Casa. Spanish-dubbed versions of Fox's Bones and American Dad round out the rest of MundoFox's weekly primetime lineup.



Noticias MundoFox, the net's national newscast, will air live on both coasts at 6 p.m. daily, "so viewers in the Internet age don't get breaking news from three hours ago," said Saccone.



Hernan Lopez, president and CEO of Fox International Channels, said that MundoFox has secured affiliates in 50 DMAs and will be carried in 70% of U.S. Hispanic households. The network will air ads in both Spanish and English.