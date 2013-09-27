Fox Hires Jeni Mulein as VP of Event Series

Fox has hired film exec Jeni Mulein as VP of event series, as the network continues its push into longform programming.

Mulein, most recently an executive at Original Film, will report to Shana Waterman, Fox's senior VP of multi-platform programming & event series. Mulein will give input on the creative direction on Fox's upcoming event series. Those include the semi-reboot of 24,Live Another Day, M. Night Shyamalan's Wayward Pines and the U.S. adaptation of Broadchurch.

Mulein will also utilize her feature film development knowledge and talent relationships to bring in new projects for the network.

While at Original Film, Mulein acquired the spec script The End of History and coproduced the film SWAT: Firefight.