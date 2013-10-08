Fox Greenlights Unscripted 'Slide Show' With Steve Carell

Fox has ordered unscripted series Slide Show from Shine America and Steve Carell.

Based on the international series Anything Goes from Arthur Essebag, Slide Show will have two teams of comedians and celebrities competing against each other in a series of mental and physical challenges, which will take place on a set that is tilted at a 22.5 degree angle.

"I think unscripted television should be outrageous and audacious by definition. Unfortunately, not much is, as of late," said Kevin Reilly, chairman of entertainment for Fox. "Slide Show is the most ridiculously fun and out-there thing I've seen in quite a while. Steve Carell knows a thing or two about big laughs and I am really happy to be working with Steve again, and the team at Shine, to bring Slide Show to Fox."

Slide Show will be produced by Shine America in association with Carell's Carousel Television. Carell, Thom Hinkle, Eden Gaha and Paul Franklin will serve as executive producers. The series is distributed globally by Shine International.

The format debuted in France in January 2012, and has also aired in Australia, Portugal and Denmark. It is set to launch in Spain, the Netherlands and China in the coming months.