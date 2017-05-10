Fox Grabs Will Ferrell Comedy ‘LA to Vegas’

Fox has snagged the comedy LA to Vegas, which counts Will Ferrell (pictured) among its executive producers. The show is described as “an ensemble workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Burbank to Las Vegas with one goal in mind—to come back a winner.”

Gary Sanchez Productions is producing the single-camera comedy, in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Steve Levitan is an exec producer on the show, along with Lon Zimmet, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Owen Burke.

The cast includes Dylan McDermott, Kim Matula and Ed Weeks.

Fox also picked up the comedy Ghosted, from 3Arts/Gettin’ Rad Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television. The show sees a skeptic, played by Craig Robinson, and a true believer in the paranormal (played by Adam Scott) recruited by a secret government agency to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles—while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Exec producers are Robinson, Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman, Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten and Jonathan Krisel. Etten will be showrunner.