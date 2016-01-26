Fox Grabs Plec-Williamson Pilot

Fox has scooped up a pair of pilots with law enforcement themes. Recon comes from Warner Brothers Television, with Outerbanks Entertainment, and is a one-hour drama about a rookie FBI agent embedding herself in a suspected terrorist family.

Caroline Dries, Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec are producing that project. Dries is an exec producer on Vampire Diaries, which Williamson and Plec developed.

The APB pilot comes from 20th Century Fox Television—a one-hour drama centered on a tech billionaire who purchases a troubled police precinct in the wake of a loved one’s murder. David Slack and Len Wiseman are in the executive producer ranks. Slack’s credits include Person of Interest while Wiseman comes from Sleepy Hollow.