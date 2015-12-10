Fox Gives ‘Wayward Pines’ Second Season

Fox has picked up a second season of summer thriller Wayward Pines.

Wayward Pines, based on novels by Blake Crouch, will return in Summer 2016 with 10 episodes.

From 20th Century Fox Television, the drama is executive produced by Donald De Line, Ashwin Rajan, Mark Friedman, Blake Crouch and M. Night Shyamalan.

“Season Two is going to take the suspense, the vision of the future and the haunting character drama to whole new levels, and we can’t wait for our fans to continue that ride next year,” said David Madden, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company.