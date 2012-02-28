Fox Gives 'Touch' 'Idol' Lead-In; Moves Premiere to March 22
Fox announced Monday a modified Monday and Thursday
spring schedule, with the Kiefer Sutherland drama Touch moving from its previously-scheduled Monday slot to launch
out of American Idol's results show on March 22.
Beginning April 2, Bones
will move from its current Thursday timeslot to Mondays at 8 p.m. In what
was announced as its final season, House will
also move to 9 p.m.; a retrospective special commemorating its 8-season run
will air on May 21 at 10 p.m., following the series finale.
Fox will also air its 25th Anniversary Special
on April 22 at 8 p.m., which looks back at the network's 25-year history. The Finder will air its spring finale on
March 8, with episodes returning later in the season; Alcatraz continues its new episodes throughout March, airing its
special two-hour episode on March 5, with its first season culminating on
March. 26.
