Fox Gives 'Touch' 'Idol' Lead-In; Moves Premiere to March 22

Fox announced Monday a modified Monday and Thursday

spring schedule, with the Kiefer Sutherland drama Touch moving from its previously-scheduled Monday slot to launch

out of American Idol's results show on March 22.

Beginning April 2, Bones

will move from its current Thursday timeslot to Mondays at 8 p.m. In what

was announced as its final season, House will

also move to 9 p.m.; a retrospective special commemorating its 8-season run

will air on May 21 at 10 p.m., following the series finale.

Fox will also air its 25th Anniversary Special

on April 22 at 8 p.m., which looks back at the network's 25-year history. The Finder will air its spring finale on

March 8, with episodes returning later in the season; Alcatraz continues its new episodes throughout March, airing its

special two-hour episode on March 5, with its first season culminating on

March. 26.