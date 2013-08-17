Fox Gives Series Commitment to Tina Fey-Produced Comedy
The 2013-14 season has yet to kick off, but the following TV
season is already taking shape, with Fox on Friday giving a series commitment
to a project from Universal Television and 30
Rock's Matt Hubbard, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, a studio spokesperson
confirmed.
The multi-camera comedy takes place at a women's college
that begins accepting male students for the first time. Hubbard will write the
series and executive produce with Fey, Carlock and David Miner of 3 Arts
Entertainment.
Fey signed a four-year overall deal with the studio in 2012,
shortly before the conclusion of 30 Rock.
It marks the third Universal TV series to land at Fox, following sophomore The Mindy Project and upcoming comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.