Fox Gives Series Commitment to Tina Fey-Produced Comedy

The 2013-14 season has yet to kick off, but the following TV

season is already taking shape, with Fox on Friday giving a series commitment

to a project from Universal Television and 30

Rock's Matt Hubbard, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, a studio spokesperson

confirmed.

The multi-camera comedy takes place at a women's college

that begins accepting male students for the first time. Hubbard will write the

series and executive produce with Fey, Carlock and David Miner of 3 Arts

Entertainment.

Fey signed a four-year overall deal with the studio in 2012,

shortly before the conclusion of 30 Rock.

It marks the third Universal TV series to land at Fox, following sophomore The Mindy Project and upcoming comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.