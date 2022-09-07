Fox Gives 'Monarch' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 4.

Fox's Monarch -- a new musical drama series starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins -- is No. 1. (Monarch was originally slated to premiere in January but was shifted to the fall due to pandemic-related production issues.)

Fox is joined by fellow traditional broadcaster ABC, which takes third place and fifth to drum up interest for, respectively, new fall dramas Alaska Daily and The Rookie: Feds.

Rounding out the ranking: Adult Swim, which takes second place to promote the sixth season of Rick and Morty, and Food Network, which grabs fourth to hype new Guy Fieri vehicle Guy’s Ultimate Game Night in fifth.

Notably, The Rookie: Feds scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (128), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Monarch, Fox

Impressions: 277,667,695

Interruption Rate: 1.94%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $567,007

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,887,364

2) Rick and Morty, Adult Swim

Impressions: 240,367,925

Interruption Rate: 1.94%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $436,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $992,205

3) Alaska Daily, ABC

Impressions: 198,167,963

Interruption Rate: 1.27%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,214,396

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Guy's Ultimate Game Night, Food Network

Impressions: 183,236,732

Interruption Rate: 1.55%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $592,332

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $181,038

Impressions: 183,084,881

Interruption Rate: 0.99%

Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,014,860

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■