Fox Gives ‘Grandfathered’ Full Season Order

Fox has ordered a full season of new comedy Grandfathered, a day after Tuesday partner The Grinder got the season-long nod. Grandfathered is produced by ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox Television and stars John Stamos.

“Grandfathered had the Herculean task of self-starting on what is an incredibly competitive Tuesday night, and the series has proven itself up to the challenge,” said David Madden, president of entertainment at Fox. “Since the very beginning we knew this show would be that rare commodity--a genuinely original family comedy.”

The series is created and written by Daniel Chun and executive produced by Chun, Dan Fogelman and Stamos. The next episode airs Nov. 3.

“The remarkable John Stamos, Josh Peck, Paget Brewster and the entire cast have sparkling chemistry, and the show’s creative team has delivered fantastic scripts that keep these great characters moving,” said Madden. “We know fans are going to love the surprises in store for the rest of the season.”