Fox Gives Full-Season Order to 'New Girl'

Fox has given a full-season pickup to new comedy New Girl, ordering an additional 11 episodes Tuesday to bring the series to a 24-episode first season.

New Girl has been Tuesday's top-rated series in its first two weeks, averaging a 4.7 with adults 18-49 and building on its Glee lead-in and ranking itself as Fox's best sitcom debut in 10 years.

"We love the charming Zooey Deschanel and the entire cast, we're knocked out with the work that Liz Meriwether and the whole staff is doing and we are really psyched about the upcoming episodes in the pipeline," said Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly. "It's great that audiences have responded so positively so far and we're confident that evenmore people will embrace the show -- and more comedy on Fox -- this season."

New Girl continues with a new episode next Tuesday before shifting to Wednesdays at 9:30 for two weeks to air out of The X Factor.