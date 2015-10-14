Fox, FX Developing Projects With Marvel

21st Century Fox and Disney have formed a super-appliance to produce dramas for Fox and FX that will be co-produced by Marvel and 20th Century Fox.

Fox is developing Hellfire, a series set in the late 1960s about a young special agent who learns of a secret society of millionaires known as The Hellfire Clubs that is looking to take over the world with the help of a woman with extraordinary abilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Marvel to bring this world to television and build upon the vibrant mythology that has captivated fans for years,” said David Madden, president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Co. “These powerful and dynamic characters are complicated and larger-than-life, the pace and visual imagination are unrelenting, and the story takes place during one of the most explosive eras in recent history. We are so looking forward to working with this incredibly talented team.”

FX’s project is called Legion, featuring a schizophrenic who discovers the voices in his head and the visions he sees might be real. The pilot is being written by Noah Hawley, who will also serve as executive producer.

“Legion is just the sort of ambitious story that Noah excels at,” Nick Grad president of original programing and FX Productions, said. “His adaption of Fargo for television was one of the most acclaimed television events in recent memory. It’s also an honor to partner with Marvel on Legion and to enlist such an accomplished team of executive producers to create this pilot.”