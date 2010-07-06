Fox to FCC: 'American Dad' Inquiry is Unconstitutional

EXCLUSIVE: Fox

has a message for the FCC: We're sick and tired of your indecency enforcement

regime and we shouldn't have to take it anymore.

That

was the gist of the company's response to the FCC Tuesday opposing the

commission's $25,000 fine on Fox TV stations over an indecency inquiry into American Dad. "The NAL [Notice

of Proposed Liability] is unconstitutional, violates established Commission

policy, and exceeds the Bureau's delegated authority," Fox said.

Last

month, the FCC said it planned to fine the Fox stations for not providing itwith all the information it asked for in its inquiry into a Jan. 3 episode of American Dad. The

fine is not for airing the show (and its suggestion of pleasuring a horse), but

against the group for not supplying a list of all the stations that aired the

show and other information the FCC asked for.

Saying

it was a "courtesy" to Fox, the FCC had supplied it with a copy of a

complaint against Fox's KDFW (TV) Dallas, but with the request for information

on all of the stations that might have aired the show and for the content

rating information for Dallas. Fox instead responded with information

about KDFW's airing only. Fox argued that the FCC needed to first produce

the complaints from those other markets and that the information requests for

group information on airings or parental guidelines was beyond the FCC's

authority. The FCC disagreed, and said in its notice proposing the fine that

"parties must comply with Bureau orders even if they believe them to be

outside the Commission's authority."

Fox

sees it differently. "The Commission's investigatory authority, routinely

used in cases that do not implicate free speech rights, cannot exceed the

constitutional limitations imposed by the First," it argues. "The

Bureau's expansive inquiry, unmoored from specific complaints against

particular stations, clearly breaks from the First Amendment and Commission

policy, and the Bureau's attempt to penalize Fox for its alleged failure to

comply with the underlying LOI (letter of inquiry seeking information

about a complaint) both exceeds the Bureau's delegated authority and magnifies

the constitutional defects inherent in the current approach to indecency

investigations."

Fox

also says that the follow-up letters of inquiry the commission sent to all Fox

owned and affiliated stations simply attached copies of the KDFW complaint

and did not include bona fide complaints from those individual markets. Since

the FCC fines individual stations, not networks, it needs complaints from

individual markets in order to act.

Fox

argues that the years some investigations remain open results in chilling of

speech. More than a million complaints remain in the pipeline, in part because

of the legal limbo the FCC's enforcement regime found itself in after challenges

from Fox and CBS over that regime.

It

also talks about the hundreds of license renewals the FCC has held

up--including at least four of its own stations, says Fox--pending resolution

of indecency complaints, or the tolling agreements it has required sellers,

including Fox, to sign to complete deals. Those have been to either extend the

statute of limitations on FCC indecency inquiries or waive them altogether,

which Fox says simply perpetuates the chill on speech.

Fox

suggests that the FCC should quit while it is behind. "To avoid any

further constitutional violations flowing from the Bureau's investigatory

practices that exceed its delegated (and constitutional) authority, the

Fox NAL must be cancelled."