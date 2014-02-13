Fox Expands 'Cosmos' Debut to Ten Networks

Fox has expanded the upcoming March 9 premiere of Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey. The Seth MacFarlane-produced documentary series will now debut across 10 different Fox networks that night at 9 p.m.

The premiere will air on Fox, FX, FXX, FXM, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and Fox Life at 9 p.m. It will also air internationally on 220 channels in 181 countries.

The following week, Cosmos will air in its normal schedule of Sundays at 9 p.m. on Fox, with a rebroadcast featuring additional footage on Mondays at 10 p.m. on Nat Geo.