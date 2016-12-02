Fox Execs Re-Enter TCA Fray

Fox has reversed course and opted to hold an executive session at January's TCA winter press tour.

The network issued a statement, which was delivered by the TCA in an email to members Friday. "We heard from many TCA members this week about how they value having an executive session twice a year," it said. "We were focused on presenting our mid-season programming and we underestimated the interest in this panel. We are happy to accommodate the TCA members and we have adjusted our schedule to include an executive session this January. We look forward to seeing you in Pasadena."

FX, the association noted, is also doing an executive panel. Instead of FX Networks chief John Landgraf's customary solo session, he will be joined onstage by top lieutenants Eric Shrier and Nick Grad.

TCA noted that it had not heard from the other three major broadcast networks, which drew criticism for pulling out of exec sessions en masse earlier this week on the heels of Netflix and Amazon withdrawing from the tour. The CW and PBS do plan to hold executive sessions as in past tours.