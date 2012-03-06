Fox Drops 'Terra Nova'

Terra Nova is

extinct on Fox.

The network has opted not to renew the freshman drama for a

second season, Fox announced late Monday.

Twentieth Century Fox Television, the studio that produces Terra Nova, said it is currently

shopping the series to other networks.

Terra Nova's fate

had been in question since it wrapped its 13-episode first season in December.

Its much promoted premiere opened solidly at a 3.0 rating with adults 18-49 butthe series fell to a 2.2 rating by its season finale.

The show's modest ratings prompted Fox to play wait and see

on a second-season renewal, though the decision had to be made prior to the May

upfront because of Terra Nova's

extended production schedule. The series also had an expensive production price

tag working against it -- $2.2 million an episode, according to one well-placed

source.

Addressing Terra Nova'sfate at the TCA press tour in January, Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly

defended the series despite the cost.

"If the show hadn't worked, I still wouldn't be

apologizing," he said. "I wish it was creatively more consistent this

year but I don't have a lot of regrets about it."

Fox still has three midseason freshman dramas in contention

for second-season renewals, including Alcatraz,

which started off strongly but has collapsed a bit on increased competition

from NBC's The Voice and the Bones spinoff The Finder, which Fox recently downgraded to Fridays.

Touch, starring Kiefer Sutherland,

previewed to a strong 3.8 rating out of American

Idol in January, prompting Fox to give it the plum post-Idol timeslot when it premieres in

March.