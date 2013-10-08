Fox Drops 'Murder Police' Ahead of Premiere

Murder Police will not join Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination lineup at midseason, as the network has nixed the show more than three months before it was scheduled to premiere.

Fox had ordered 13 episodes of the animated series from David A. Goodman (Family Guy) and Jason Ruiz last December. The show's producers, 20th Century Fox TV, will shop the series to cable networks.

The news, which was first reported by TV Guide, leaves a hole in Fox's Sunday night lineup. The Cleveland Show was already canceled and American Dad is moving to TBS in 2014. The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers have already been renewed, while Family Guy should join them soon.

Fox did not immediately respond for comment.