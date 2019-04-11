Fox, Discovery Using SpotX, Clypd Combo for Cross Platform

Video advertising and monetization platform SpotX and audience-based sales platform Clypd said they integrated their platforms to let advertisers more efficiently buy commercials across linear TV and over-the-top.

Discovery and Fox are among the first media companies to use the new combined platform for cross-platform ad sales. MRI-Simmons will be a key data partner in delivering unified audience targets across platforms.

The SpotX-Clypd combo helps unify audience segment definitions across channels, forecast audience viewership, deliver campaign reporting across linear TV and OTT. It also helps extend reach within a campaign across the platforms.

“Media owners can now leverage our solution to offer advertisers the ability to maximize ad campaign efficiencies based on audience across media channels within a single platform,” said Matt McLeggon, senior director of advanced TV growth at SpotX. “Our approach focuses on audience fulfillment across content verticals, and represents a critical complement to existing methodologies that produce fragmentation by simply layering audience targeting on top of content-based decisioning. We are excited to be working with Clypd to develop solutions that leverage the power of cross-platform ad serving to deliver enhanced campaign performance.”

As more people cut the cord and turn to streaming, advertisers are looking to reach those viewers. Data and ad tech companies have been jumping in to make buying ads on over-the-top platforms more convenient and to help buyers measure and analyze viewership across linear and over-the-top.

"For any cross-platform solution to be successful, high-quality data needs to be a fundamental input to enable audience optimization and reporting," said Joshua Pisano, senior VP of data innovation at MRI-Simmons. "MRI-Simmons has been a data leader in audience insights for decades and we are excited to continue to be at the forefront of innovation, collaborating with Clypd and SpotX to bring MRI targets to this industry-leading offering."