Fox Deportes to Broadcast 17 College Football Games

For the first time since 1996, college football will return to Fox Deportes. The network will carry 17 games this season, the most for a U.S. Latino network.

Fox Deportes will air 14 regular-season games, primarily from the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences. The network will also broadcast those conferences' title games, as well as the AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic. The first broadcast will be Hawaii visiting USC on Sept. 1.

"We are thrilled to work with the Big 12 and Pac-12, and proud to expand our event portfolio by offering the biggest sports brands that reflect and serve today's U.S. Latino," said Vincent Cordero, executive VP and GM, Fox Deportes. "U.S. Latinos are the New Face of America, representing the largest minority at our nation's colleges, with 2.1 million students enrolled. Latinos comprise 74% of the growth in total U.S. collegiate enrollment since 2010."

This follows last week's announcement that Fox Deportes will carry 15 NASCAR Sprint Cup races.