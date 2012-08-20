Fox Deportes to Broadcast 15 NASCAR Races

Fox will air NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Fox Deportes beginning in 2013, the first time the sport's biggest race will air on U.S. Spanish-language television.

In a new agreement announced Monday, Fox Deportes will offer coverage of 15 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races, six of which will be live broadcasts (including the Daytona 500).

In addition, Fox Deportes will produce original NASCAR programs aimed at the Latino fan base. This series will be complemented by daily NASCAR news segments, Central FOX.

Fox Deportes' first race broadcast will be Saturday, Feb. 16 with The Daytona Shootout.

"It's a historic milestone in the evolution of Fox Deportes, and we're excited to be working with NASCAR to add the most popular motorsport in America to our overall programming mix for the first time," said Vincent Cordero, executive VP and GM of Fox Deportes. "There's no sport more deeply rooted in the fabric of America than NASCAR, and having it on our own network represents our continued commitment to expand and diversify our content portfolio by adding the biggest sporting events in the world that impassion today's U.S. Latino."