Fox Delays 'Touch's Second Season Until January

In a scheduling shift announced Thursday, the second season

of Fox's Touch is being delayed until next year.





The Kiefer Sutherland drama, which was originally slated to

premiere Oct. 26 at 8 p.m., will now debut its sophomore season in January. The

exact date and time is yet to be announced. The Gordon Ramsay series Kitchen

Nightmares will instead premiere its fifth season in Touch's slot,

which airs before the net's sci-fi series Fringe.





After premiering to a solid 3.2 rating with adults 18-49

(leading out of American Idol), the drama struggled to find an audience,

registering just a 1.3 rating for its finale.