Fox Delays 'Glee' Premiere Following Monteith's Death

Fox announced Friday that it will push back the premiere of Glee's fifth season by a week to Sept. 26, in the wake of the death of Cory Monteith. Production has been delayed until early August.

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on the Fox musical comedy, died July 13 at the age of 31.

Fox will now air repeats of new comedies Dads and Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Sept. 19, following the premiere of The X Factor.