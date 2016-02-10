Fox Debuts Military Competition Series 'American Grit' April 14

American Grit, a “military-inspired” competition series, according to Fox, debuts on the network Thursday, April 14, leading out of the spring return of Bones. Starring WWE legend John Cena, the show follows 16 of the country’s tougher men and women as they face a variety of military-grade and survival-themed challenges in the wilderness. Cena and an elite group of special forces mentors push the contestants to new heights as they vie for prize money.

The series is produced by Leftfield Pictures and executive produced by Cena, Brent Montgomery, David George, Adam Sher, Will Nothacker and Jon Kroll.

Bones, from Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television, returns that night at 8 p.m.