Fox Debuts 'Houdini & Doyle' May 2

Mystery drama Houdini & Doyle, from House creator David Shore, debuts Monday, May 2 on Fox. The series, starring Michael Weston and Stephen Mangan, will debut simultaneously on Canadian network Global.

The series follows real-life friends Harry Houdini (Weston), master magician, escape artist and paranormal debunker, and Arthur Conan Doyle (Mangan), creator of Sherlock Holmes and paranormal aficionado. The crime-fighting duo, working with a constable of the London Metropolitan Police Force, played by Rebecca Liddiard, is assigned cases no one else can solve.

Houdini & Doyle will air out of Gotham.

Fox also announced that the season finale of Lucifer airs April 25.

Houdini & Doyle comes from Shaftesbury (Canada) and Big Talk Productions (U.K.), in association with Shore Z Productions. The series is executive-produced by Shore and written and created by his longtime collaborator, David Hoselton, and David Titcher (The Librarians).

Executive producers also include Christina Jennings, Maggie Murphy, Scott Garvie, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Luke Alkin.

The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.