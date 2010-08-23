Fox Debuts On-Demand Product

Marking the first time Fox has offered its top programming fare via a cablebased video-on-demand platform, a slate of Fox shows will make their cable VOD debuts this week on most Cox Communications systems as part of a deal reached between the two companies, according to Cox officials.



Fox shows such as The Simpsons and Glee join the offerings on Cox’s MyPrimetime service, which delivers Cox Advanced TV customers on-demand access to top shows within 12 hours of their linear broadcast. Fox’s broadcast competitors ABC and NBC already offer primetime content through Cox’s VOD service. Cox, the third-largest U.S. cable TV company, serves 6.2 million residences and businesses.



To this point, Fox has offered most of its primetime programming, including The Simpsons, Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, on-demand for online download via Hulu.com, in which it serves as part owner. Fox also sells shows through Apple’s iTunes video store for a premium fee per episode.



Delivered in both high-definition and standard-definition, the new Fox VOD includes much of the network’s current season. In addition to Glee and The Simpsons, this season’s returning series American Dad, Bones, COPS, FamilyGuy, Fringe, Human Target, MasterChef, Lie to Me, The Cleveland Show, The Good Guys and America’s Most Wanted also are being made available. In addition, new fall series Lone Star, Raising Hope and Running Wilde are slated to be on the VOD lineup.



“With the addition of Fox programming to our MyPrimetime lineup, Cox continues to offer the highest-value broadcast television shows on a timeshifted basis without the need for a DVR and with no additional cost to our Advanced TV customers,” said Bob Wilson, senior VP of programming for Cox, in a statement. “MyPrimetime is the best VOD model for consumers and networks.”



Representatives from Fox could not be reached for comment.



It’s unclear whether Fox’s programming will be subject to the MyPrimetime service’s ability to stop viewers from skipping commercials. All current programming under the MyPrimetime VOD service, which includes more than 20 different networks and hundreds of episodes from top broadcast and cable networks, is fast-forwarding- disabled to retain ad impressions, according to Cox.



Networks participating in MyPrimetime include Disney, Disney XD, ABC Family, SoapNet, USA Network, SyFy, Bravo, FX, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, A&E, AMC, WE, IFC and Travel Channel.



The MyPrimetime service is available in most of Cox’s markets, including Orange County, Calif.; San Diego; Santa Barbara, Calif.; New England; Kansas/Arkansas; Arizona; Macon, Ga.; Roanoke, Va.; Tulsa, Okla.; greater Louisiana; and Omaha, Neb., says the MSO.



Last year, Turner Broadcasting System reported that MyPrimetime increased views of eight top shows from TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network by almost 10% within three days of air.