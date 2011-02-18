Fox Debuting MusicalReality Special ‘Mobbed'
Fox will debut a
new musical reality special, Mobbed,
hosted by Howie Mandel on Mar. 31.
The show
combines the "flash mob" concept with hidden camera elements to help guests
plan surprises with the help of hundreds of strangers. Leading up to a guest's
big event (a marriage proposal, news of a pregnancy) the episode will show the
mob rehearsing their routines and receiving guidance from Mandel, culminating
with a surprise song-and-dance number captured on hidden camera.
Mobbed will
premiere at 9 p.m. after American Idol,
replacing the scheduled preview of the Untitled
Jamie Foxx/Affion Crckett Project bowing in June.
Special is produced by Alevy Productions and Angel City
Factory with Mandel, Chris Cowan, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mike Marks, Darryl
Trell, Howard Kitrosser, Kevin Healey and Michael Rotenberg serving as
executive producers.
