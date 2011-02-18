Fox Debuting MusicalReality Special ‘Mobbed'

Fox will debut a

new musical reality special, Mobbed,

hosted by Howie Mandel on Mar. 31.

The show

combines the "flash mob" concept with hidden camera elements to help guests

plan surprises with the help of hundreds of strangers. Leading up to a guest's

big event (a marriage proposal, news of a pregnancy) the episode will show the

mob rehearsing their routines and receiving guidance from Mandel, culminating

with a surprise song-and-dance number captured on hidden camera.

Mobbed will

premiere at 9 p.m. after American Idol,

replacing the scheduled preview of the Untitled

Jamie Foxx/Affion Crckett Project bowing in June.

Special is produced by Alevy Productions and Angel City

Factory with Mandel, Chris Cowan, Jean-Michel Michenaud, Mike Marks, Darryl

Trell, Howard Kitrosser, Kevin Healey and Michael Rotenberg serving as

executive producers.