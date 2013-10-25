Fox to Debut 'Rake' Out of NFC Championship Game

Fox will debut its Greg Kinnear drama Rake out of next January's NFC Championship Game, the network said Friday in announcing its midseason schedule.

Following its premiere Jan. 19 (scheduled for 10 p.m.), Rake will premiere in its regular time slot Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m., where it will air out American Idol, which returns with its customary two-night premiere Jan. 15-16. Idol will again have a new judges table, with Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and the returning Keith Urban. Randy Jackson also moves from the judges table to in-house mentor.

The Following will return for its sophomore season Jan. 20, airing after Sleepy Hollow's season finale, which moves to 8 p.m. for that episode.

New comedies Us & Them and Surviving Jack will debut in the spring, though an official date has not been set. When it does premiere, Surviving Jack will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks, trimming Idol's results show to a half-hour.

The Saturday late-night block Animation Domination High-Def returns Jan. 11 with Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and Golan the Insatiable. As previously announced, the two comedies will preview Nov. 23.

Also, as previoulsy announced, Enlisted will premiere Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m.