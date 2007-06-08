Fox To Debut Anchorwoman

Fox will debut its comedy-reality hybrid Anchorwoman with a one-hour special at 8 p.m. Aug. 21. It will settle into its regular 8-8:30 Tuesday time period on Aug. 28.

The series follows the travails of buxom blonde Lauren Jones, a swimsuit model striving to transform herself into a hard-hitting news anchor on a small, low-rated Tyler, Texas, TV station. Jones makes her live debut on KYTX’s 5 p.m. newscast June 11.

Anchorwoman is produced by Fox 21 and The G Group, with Brian Gadinsky as its creator and executive producer.