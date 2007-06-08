Fox To Debut Anchorwoman
By Jim Benson
Fox will debut its comedy-reality hybrid Anchorwoman with a one-hour special at 8 p.m. Aug. 21. It will settle into its regular 8-8:30 Tuesday time period on Aug. 28.
The series follows the travails of buxom blonde Lauren Jones, a swimsuit model striving to transform herself into a hard-hitting news anchor on a small, low-rated Tyler, Texas, TV station. Jones makes her live debut on KYTX’s 5 p.m. newscast June 11.
Anchorwoman is produced by Fox 21 and The G Group, with Brian Gadinsky as its creator and executive producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.