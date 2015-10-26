Fox to Count Down Memorable Country Music Moments

Fox will air American Country Countdown’s Top 10 Stories of 2015 on Dec. 17 at 8-9 p.m., counting down country music’s “defining and most talked-about moments” of the year. The special will include appearances by Jason Aldean, Kix Brooks, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Little Big Town, Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood, among others.

The special is based on the radio show American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. Fox is calling it a “companion special” to the American Country Countdown Awards, which will air in the spring. Both will honor The Grand Ole Opry’s 90th Anniversary.

Dick Clark Productions is producing the special. Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Kix Brooks, Richard Godfrey and Tom Forrest are executive producers.