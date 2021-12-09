Fox Corp. Hires Hulu Consultant Townsend

Lauren Townsend, who most recently has been a consultant to Hulu but has an extensive communications resume, is joining Fox Corp. as SVP, communications, based in Los Angeles, according to an e-mail to staffers from Brian Nick, Fox Corp. chief communications officer.



Her resume includes media and communications posts at Starz, where she was EVP, communications; Sony Pictures, where she was VP, media talent and relations; Warner Bros. Television, where she was a consult and interim director of drama series publicity, and NBC Universal, where she was a press manager.



"We look forward to welcoming Lauren to the FOX team," Nick told staffers. ■