Fox Cooks Up New Deal for Ramsay
By Alex Weprin
Fox inked a multiyear contract extension with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
The deal includes a commitment to an additional two installments of the strong summer competition series Hell’s Kitchen, another installment of Kitchen Nightmares, a yet-to-be-determined special and one additional series to be named.
“Gordon has done an amazing job of creating exciting franchises for Fox,” president of alternative entertainment Mike Darnell said in a statement. “From the first time I met him, it was clear that he would be a big star in America. He has become one of the ‘faces of Fox,’ and we're thrilled that he will be on our network for years to come.”
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
