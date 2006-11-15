Fox Considers Howard Stern Sidekick Artie Lange for Late-Night Role
By Ben Grossman
Howard Stern sidekick Artie Lange is the newest name under consideration by Fox as it looks to expand its late-night presence.
The Mad TV alum has signed a new development deal with Fox, and among the possibilities Lange has discussed with Fox as part of the deal include a new late-night talk show, a new sitcom, or being cast into an existing sitcom.
After launching weekly Saturday late night show Talk Show with Spike Feresten this season, Fox is actively looking to develop either a companion piece or another show that could eventually see them move back into the weeknight late night battle.
Lange acknowledged the deal Wednesday morning on Stern’s Sirius Satellite Radio program.
A Fox spokesperson confirmed the deal Wednesday morning.
