Fox Confirms Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban as 'Idol' Judges

Rapper Nicki Minaj and county star Keith Urban will join

American Idol as judges for the Fox

reality stalwart's upcoming 12th season, the network confirmed

Sunday, rounding out a revamped panel that includes the previouslyannounced Mariah Carey.

Randy Jackson, who has been a judge since the series' inception will also

remain on the now four-person panel, after previous speculation that he might

transition to a mentor role. Jackson is Carey's co-manager, and was said to be

instrumental in getting her on Idol.

The new judges replace Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez, whoannounced their departure from Idolthis summer after two seasons on the show. The panel will appear for

the first time on Sunday in New York City for the first day of Idol auditions.

"With an unparalleled star like Mariah, fan-favorite Randy,

chart-toppers like Nicki and Keith and our incomparable host Ryan, we've put

together one of the most exciting judging panels around," said Mike Darnell, Fox's

president of alternative entertainment in a statement.

The judging changes come as Idol

declined about 25% in the ratings last season faced with a glut of competition

from NBC's The Voice and Fox's own X Factor and caused executives to look

for ways to reinvigorate the franchise, which last year was passed as the

top-rated show on television by NBC's Sunday

Night Football.

"Although we finished show at top once again... our ratings were down. Not

being the only game in town now, we need to keep things fresh," said Foxpresident Kevin Reilly said at the TCA press tour in July.