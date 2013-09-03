Fox Confirms Harry Connick, Jr., Lopez as 'Idol' Judges

Singer Harry Connick, Jr. will fill the third judges' spot

on the upcoming 13th season of American

Idol alongside returning judges Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban, Fox

confirmed on Tuesday after reports first surfaced over the weekend.

Connick joins the cast after talks with music producer Dr.

Luke fell through last week. Lopez rejoins the singing competition show after a

year absence, having served as a judge alongside Jackson and Steven Tyler on Idol's 10th and 11th

seasons.

Jackson, who announced he would leave the show after 12

seasons in May,

replaces Jimmy Iovine as Idol's

mentor. Ryan Seacrest remains host of the program.

"American Idol has

always been about discovering the next singing superstar, and next season our

judging panel will deliver a most impressive combination of talent, wisdom

and personality to do just that," said Kevin Reily, chairman of

entertainment at Fox.

The new judges' panel starts production on Tuesday at

auditions in Boston.