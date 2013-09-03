Fox Confirms Harry Connick, Jr., Lopez as 'Idol' Judges
Singer Harry Connick, Jr. will fill the third judges' spot
on the upcoming 13th season of American
Idol alongside returning judges Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban, Fox
confirmed on Tuesday after reports first surfaced over the weekend.
Connick joins the cast after talks with music producer Dr.
Luke fell through last week. Lopez rejoins the singing competition show after a
year absence, having served as a judge alongside Jackson and Steven Tyler on Idol's 10th and 11th
seasons.
Jackson, who announced he would leave the show after 12
seasons in May,
replaces Jimmy Iovine as Idol's
mentor. Ryan Seacrest remains host of the program.
"American Idol has
always been about discovering the next singing superstar, and next season our
judging panel will deliver a most impressive combination of talent, wisdom
and personality to do just that," said Kevin Reily, chairman of
entertainment at Fox.
The new judges' panel starts production on Tuesday at
auditions in Boston.
